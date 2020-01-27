Global  

This Doctor Knows the Power of Laughter and does anything to make his Patients Feel Comfortable

This Doctor Knows the Power of Laughter and does anything to make his Patients Feel Comfortable

This Doctor Knows the Power of Laughter and does anything to make his Patients Feel Comfortable

Tony Adkins is a neurosurgeon who does everything from dancing, joke telling, and even dress up.

He does all of these things to bring joy to his patients and make their recovery process a bit more easy.
