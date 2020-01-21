Sex Education: Asa and Ncuti being best friends!

Sex Education Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now and we just simply can't get enough of the infectious friendship of Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa.



Recent related videos from verified sources Asa Butterfield thinks the LGBTQ representation in Sex Education is 'beautiful' Asa Butterfield has said that the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in the second season of 'Sex Education' - streaming on Netflix now - is "beautiful to see". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:55Published 2 days ago Asa Butterfield feels more confident 'talking about sex.' Asa Butterfield has revealed that since the release of series 1 and two of Sex Education - streaming on Netflix now - he feels more "confident and comfortable" talking about sex. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:53Published 1 week ago