Meet Martha the dwarf horse

Meet Martha the dwarf horse that is no bigger - than a DOG.The 15-month old miniature dwarf horse is less than 2-ft tall - the same size as her family's golden retriever.Martha was taken in by the R&R ranch in wildwood Missouri after she was spotted on Craiglist listed to be sold as a Christmas present. The owner had no idea about her dwarfism but luckily the keen eye of Stacy Rolfe owner of R&R ranch spotted some leg problems and she was quickly rescued.After being diagnosed with skeletal atavism which is what caused the deformity in Martha's legs the future was looking pretty grim as most horses with that DNA are put down.However her new family refused to give up on her and opted for surgery instead which involved the trimming of Martha's hooves.The results were almost instant and Martha has been going from strength to strength since. She can been in the footage excitedly dancing for joy at the R&R ranch, enjoying cuddles in the snow with her rescuer Stacy and playing in the park with her doggy friends.Stacy, 57 said: ''There are many complications of dwarfism. With Martha, hers are her deformed legs. ''Other dwarves have very round, barrel like stomachs, issues with their organs, teeth and mouth issues are very common, bulging eyes are prevalent too. Dwarves need special care and are difficult to care for. ''They require a significant investment of both time and financial resources."Martha loves life regardless. This is one of the things that makes Martha so marvelous. ''Martha does not let her leg deformities define her. She is a happy girl who lives with imperfection and does not let it define her." Many people think that owning a little horse like Martha would be fun. All they see is her running around, playing and acting silly. ''To this, I say, there is so much work and effort that goes into Martha's health. She has come a long way from the lice ridden foal she was when we first brought her home."Her feet are cared for by an expert farrier, at first, weekly, then every two weeks, three weeks and now every four weeks. ''Just trimming Martha's feet, alone, is not only expensive, but, very time consuming. Dwarves are always going to need special care."Martha is unique. Her personality is so over the top, making people gravitate towards her, but, they need to know, this is by far not the case with dwarves. Martha is simply marvelous and her own unique self."

