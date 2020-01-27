Global  

CBS3's Ukee Washington Remembers Playing Basketball With Kobe Bryant's Father, Meeting The Future NBA Legend

CBS3's Ukee Washington Remembers Playing Basketball With Kobe Bryant's Father, Meeting The Future NBA LegendTake a listen to how Kobe gave Ukee "street cred' in LA.
CBS3's Ukee Washington Remembers Playing Basketball With Kobe Bryant's Father, Meeting The Future NBA Legend

LOWER MAYOR DON'T WHEREKOBE BASKETBALL CAREER BEGAN.QUICK STORY THOUGH, I PLAYEDWITH JELLY BEAN JOE BRYANT.AND FAITHLY MET KOBE WHEN HEWAS ABOUT 14 OR SO.

AFTER HEBECAME A PRO HE WOULDINTRODUCE ME TO HIS LA PERHAPSAS UKEE WASHINGTON HE'S KNOWNME SINCE I WAS A BABY IT WASNOT TRUE BUT I ROLLED WITH IT




