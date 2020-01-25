Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan, a city with a population of 11-million, has turned into a "ghost town" due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan, a city with a population of 11-million, has turned into a "ghost town" due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed by a local resident who went to buy masks on January 26, shows only several people walking on the streets and almost all shops closed.

Several citizens can be seen standing outside a pharmacy to buy the masks.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, buses, trains, ferries and coaches have been suspended, while airport and train stations have been closed temporarily from 10 am on January 23.

From January 26, except for the transport trucks for supplies, free transport vehicles and official business vehicles, motor vehicles are not allowed to run in the city centre.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TengkuPoyo

▶ ZURSHRIZ◀ RT @GDPMGR: Deadly virus turns Wuhan into ghost town https://t.co/YaU88WPm58 3 days ago

atasteofcreole

atasteofcreole Chilling dispatch from Coronavirus ground zero reveals apocalyptic scenes as killer bug turns Wuhan into a ghost to… https://t.co/Q2u1Ehg248 4 days ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina I saw this on the Sun app and thought you'd be interested Chilling dispatch from Coronavirus ground zero reveals a… https://t.co/gITPi65fIC 4 days ago

agile_lounge

Agile Lounge® by Alexandre F Joly |🍸🔄 🧡 Chilling dispatch from Coronavirus ground zero reveals apocalyptic scenes as killer bug turns Wuhan into a ghost to… https://t.co/6qTCb9uXyR 5 days ago

akaginacaputo

GinaCaputo RT @TheSunUS: Inside ground zero of global coronavirus panic as fear grips apocalyptic streets https://t.co/amTgIDVky0 5 days ago

akaginacaputo

GinaCaputo Chilling dispatch from Coronavirus ground zero reveals apocalyptic scenes as killer bug turns Wuhan into a ghost to… https://t.co/sO1qYXhMnS 5 days ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun Inside ground zero of global coronavirus panic as fear grips apocalyptic streets https://t.co/amTgIDVky0 5 days ago

IrishSunOnline

The Irish Sun Inside ground zero of global coronavirus panic as fear grips apocalyptic streets https://t.co/ldRRRQqwEg 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80 [Video]Eerie scenes from Wuhan as death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Eerie scenes from Wuhan, the centre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Footage from Saturday (January 25) shows the normally busy streets around the city's university turned into a virtual ghost..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published

Coronavirus: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes 'ghost town' scenes [Video]Coronavirus: Irish man trapped in Wuhan describes "ghost town" scenes

.

Credit: LBC     Duration: 10:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.