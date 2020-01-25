Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan, a city with a population of 11-million, has turned into a "ghost town" due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed by a local resident who went to buy masks on January 26, shows only several people walking on the streets and almost all shops closed.

Several citizens can be seen standing outside a pharmacy to buy the masks.

In order to control the spread of coronavirus, buses, trains, ferries and coaches have been suspended, while airport and train stations have been closed temporarily from 10 am on January 23.

From January 26, except for the transport trucks for supplies, free transport vehicles and official business vehicles, motor vehicles are not allowed to run in the city centre.