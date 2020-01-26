Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant Left Impact Across Southern California, The World

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant Left Impact Across Southern California, The World

Kobe Bryant Left Impact Across Southern California, The World

Fans from around the world, but especially in Southern California, grew up watching Kobe Bryant play basketball.

Tina Patel reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in California chopper crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsSOHHMid-Day


Kobe Bryant was an inspiration to the world, not just basketball – what a legacy he leaves behind

Kobe Bryant tragically lost his life along with his daughter Gianna on Sunday in a helicopter crash...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AFTvitaliy

AFT Dispatch Kobe Bryant left huge impact on business off the court https://t.co/uSgTL6uRvK #YahooFinance #Traffic… https://t.co/pjdQQdAP5n 11 minutes ago

1High_Tide

~ 1 Bama Dude ~ Kobe Bryant left impact on Alabama football from 2018 visit https://t.co/WEKRd9n8Xg 19 minutes ago

BigDeporte

El Big Picture del Deporte He earned more than $323 million in NBA salary (and by most estimates, more than that in additional endorsements),… https://t.co/gKFBYMErlW 20 minutes ago

BigDeporte

El Big Picture del Deporte #NBA #MambaMentality #MambaForever #BigDeporte Kobe Bryant left huge impact on business off the court Bryant’… https://t.co/9esLfqShxJ 20 minutes ago

Rickylynn18

Ricky Stevens RT @TheCrossover: Doc Rivers tears up reflecting on Kobe Bryant's impact: "This is a great loss, for the league. He had so much more left… 25 minutes ago

ana_caigoy

Ana Marie Caigoy RT @TheShow6000: Life is so fragile. Enjoy the time you have on this planet and appreciate your loved ones. Kobe Bryant... there’s so much… 27 minutes ago

Itsb_rax

Braxton Stevens RT @RedPillSecrets: RIP to Kobe Bryant! I still can't believe it My all-time fav player. This is truly devastating. He left an impact on a… 29 minutes ago

RedPillSecrets

Red Pill Secrets RIP to Kobe Bryant! I still can't believe it My all-time fav player. This is truly devastating. He left an impact… https://t.co/S6uSCzn8li 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We will all miss this great star': Chinese fans grieve for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant [Video]'We will all miss this great star': Chinese fans grieve for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant

Nine people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday including Bryant, 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant [Video]Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant

Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.