7 Others On Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Were Beloved OC Figures

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:47s
Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, Harbor Day School coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zaboyan were beloved in their circles.

Laurie Perez reports.
Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in California chopper crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others were killed in a helicopter crash...
Another Victim in Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Revealed as Basketball Coach Christina Mauser

Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was one of the nine people that died in the helicopter crash...
CBSNewsRadio

CBS News Radio The investigation continues into a deadly helicopter crash that killed basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter a… https://t.co/Wtj4OiIjN7 7 seconds ago

dosullivan74

Dan O'Sullivan RT @GMillerTSN: The death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the others in the tragic helicopter crash was made more painful by hasty, inaccu… 11 seconds ago

VickieFindley2

Vickie4TRUMP🇺🇸I Am the NRA🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐🇮🇱 RT @ZiloElGrande: Master Sgt. Michel B. Riley. Does that name ring a bell ? No ? He didn't play basketball. He was just a young black man w… 13 seconds ago

DigAlert

DigAlert We are saddened by the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all others on that helicopter. An icon to the world b… https://t.co/M9YFQ4PkNF 14 seconds ago

HotDesiGirlz

Desi Girl RT @sachin_rt: Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter. My condolence… 15 seconds ago

itstomyall

Tom (R.I.P. Mamba) RT @Chazmaniandevyl: CNS video: #Catholics joined the rest of the world in grief over the death of #BasketballLegend and cultural icon #Kob… 16 seconds ago

lynn_matney

Lynn Matney RT @cnnbrk: The helicopter pilot in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others had clearance to fly under special rules due to weat… 21 seconds ago

dadiokam

D3JV1D RT @realDonaldTrump: Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. T… 22 seconds ago


'We will all miss this great star': Chinese fans grieve for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant [Video]'We will all miss this great star': Chinese fans grieve for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant

Nine people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday including Bryant, 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant [Video]Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant

Former journalist reflects on time covering Kobe Bryant

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:08Published

