Trapped bull craned out after falling into 30-foot-borewell in north India

A bull which fell into a 30-foot-deep open borewell on January 22 was rescued with the help of a JCB to crane it out in north India.

According to villagers from Badaut area, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, the bull had likely fallen in the night before, and was discovered in the morning when some people heard its cries coming from the well.

The police were immediately contacted and a team with the help of a JCB were able to harness and lift the bull out.

After retrieving the struggling bovine, it was checked for injuries and released into the forest.