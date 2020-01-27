Auschwitz, the symbol of the Holocaust 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:41s - Published Auschwitz, the symbol of the Holocaust Auschwitz, the symbol of the Holocaust

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Auschwitz-Birkenau anniversary: A look back at 75 years since liberation Auschwitz was the largest of the Germans' extermination and death camps and has become a symbol for...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like