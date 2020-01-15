Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dow Movers: UNH, PG

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Dow Movers: UNH, PG

Dow Movers: UNH, PG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 0.6% gain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow Movers: UNH, PG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 4.3%.

UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 4.2%, and 3M (MMM), trading up 0.3% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kenny6622

K3N DOG If your #furniture has sentimental value, it might be worth it to hire #movers! https://t.co/qDQRko8Nw4 https://t.co/Y4JE8pRwtf 2 minutes ago

lisagrimm

Lisa Grimm Move update: the cats are ready to go, but not best pleased. The movers arrive a little later this morning for our… https://t.co/mnViuwZPn7 3 minutes ago

Hoimee

Optopessimist 7. Pawan Hans Ltd 8. Hindustan Newsprint Ltd (subsidiary) 9. Scooters India Ltd 10. Bharat Pumps & Compressors Ltd… https://t.co/Xd5EpNMajO 3 minutes ago

no_cut_card

2020 pyrex vision the movers packing up my moms spot. three young dudes. i’m listening to It Was Written. they said “who is that rapp… https://t.co/0YtrXdMGpt 3 minutes ago

HI_Daily

Health Insurance & Protection 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟵/𝟮𝟬 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: Movers, Shakers & Opportunity Creators Exclusive research, industry insight, opinion & pre… https://t.co/7kT1XgyV39 7 minutes ago

CollegeHunks

College H.U.N.K.S. #CollegeHUNKS was rated the best local #moving company, based on #customersatisfaction and the ability to provide… https://t.co/PmAJSpKReP 8 minutes ago

patriotbabz

Babzbee @hughhewitt oy! MR MERCURY HIMSELF MITT ROMNEY (sickens me when I think I supported and donated to his prez bid) TH… https://t.co/JNlWSwAEuA 9 minutes ago

BTCTimeTraveler

BTC Time Traveler RT @BTCTimeTraveler: - But what if while governments focus on regulating BTC, the market movers grow the #privacy ecosystem into a behemoth… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: UNH, HD [Video]Dow Movers: UNH, HD

In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot (HD) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 6.1%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Dow Movers: WMT, UNH [Video]Dow Movers: WMT, UNH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.