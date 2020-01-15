Dow Movers: UNH, PG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%.

Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 4.3%.

UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express (AXP), trading down 4.2%, and 3M (MMM), trading up 0.3% on the day.