Aerosmith, New Kids On The Block To Play Fenway Park In Back-To-Back Concerts

A big weekend for Boston music is coming to Fenway Park in September.

Aerosmith and New Kids On The Block will play the ballpark on back-to-back nights.

Katie Johnston reports.
Aerosmith and New Kids on the Block Book Fenway Park Gigs

Two of Boston's finest are coming home in September for major gigs at Fenway Park.
Billboard.com - Published


