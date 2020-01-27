Rolling Hills Library

Conditions great idea for us to give them a little bag or a little sack and have them going shopping.

>> yeah.

>> how neat, so tell us about your role at the library.

They can come in for the one on one help or i also do classes.

But i think that what i will talk about today is the alternative to coming into the library and you may not want to get out on the road and so we have some electronic resources that you can use instead.

So if you are stuck at home, you can still check out books from the library.

We have several different aps that you can use, depending on what you are looking for.

You can check out books, audio books, you can take courses to learn about languages or just about everything from pet grooming to computers.

We have artists works where you can learn more about how to paint.

There is -- you can learn how to play the eukilala on one of them.

They have a lot of electronic resources that you can use.

>> if anyone want to go ahead and start that process.

What is the first thing that they can do to kind of get that rolling there?

>> well, the first thing you would have to do is