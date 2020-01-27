Global  

Large Memorial Left Outside Newport Beach Complex Where Kobe Bryant Lived

Large Memorial Left Outside Newport Beach Complex Where Kobe Bryant Lived

Large Memorial Left Outside Newport Beach Complex Where Kobe Bryant Lived

A large and growing pile of flowers, notes and balloons are growing outside the Pelican Crest community in Newport Beach where the basketball icon lived with his family.

Hermela Aregawi reports.
