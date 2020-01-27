Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Boris Johnson: Scientists and mathematicians to have fast-tracked UK entry from February

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson: Scientists and mathematicians to have fast-tracked UK entry from February

Boris Johnson: Scientists and mathematicians to have fast-tracked UK entry from February

Top scientists, researchers and mathematicians will be given fast-tracked entry to the UK from next month, the Prime Minister has announced.

Boris Johnson said he wanted to send a message that Britain is open to the "most talented minds in the world" as the country leaves the European Union.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_Size75

Ntsikelelo Klaas RT @FinancialTimes: Boris Johnson said that Britain would no longer impose an immigration cap on top scientists, researchers and mathematic… 2 hours ago

FinancialTimes

Financial Times Boris Johnson said that Britain would no longer impose an immigration cap on top scientists, researchers and mathem… https://t.co/fBACK5fxuS 3 hours ago

FXPIPTITAN

Ben Williams RT @Brexit: Boris Johnson's government unveils fast-track visas for mathematicians and scientists, starting next month https://t.co/UYTqzUF… 3 hours ago

chootchyface

Chootchy Face Boris Johnson is moving today to prove that Britain is open to the world's best scientists, researchers and mathema… https://t.co/CKu5Awnhmx 3 hours ago

maidment_sandra

Sandy Maidment RT @GiftCee: Boris promises Britain will be open to the world's "most talented" minds after Brexit, unveiled a new fast-track visa scheme f… 6 hours ago

PhilipR74867290

Philip Richards RT @BBCPolitics: Fast-track UK visa for scientists, mathematicians & researchers to be launched next month, Boris Johnson says https://t.c… 8 hours ago

westernpostnig

WesternPost_Official UK Unveils New Visa Scheme: Britain on Sunday announced a new fast-track visa scheme for top scientists, researcher… https://t.co/lEt9LlhZfx 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hilariously foul-mouthed Boris Johnson and Kim Jong-un impersonators delight Hong Kong [Video]Hilariously foul-mouthed Boris Johnson and Kim Jong-un impersonators delight Hong Kong

A hilariously foul-mouthed duo of impersonators, doing Boris Johnson and Kim Jong-un delight onlookers in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Sunday (January 26).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:50Published

Boris: I respectfully disagree with the Taoiseach [Video]Boris: I respectfully disagree with the Taoiseach

Boris Johnson has said he ‘respectfully disagrees’ with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s comments on Brexit. Johnson believes that the negotiations could be completed by the end of 2020...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.