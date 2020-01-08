Strike Out Cancer Donation

ánats of clappingáá a local organization is donating thousands of dollars to the mosaic life care cancer center.

The strike out cancer team raised $14,061 last october during their bowling event.

The organizer -- kitty karr began the fundraiser seven years ago.

She's lost a friend to cancer while her mom is also a breast cancer survivor.

She says she wants to help those locally with the fight for their life... (sot i know that cancer touches a lot of people, so i wanted to do something,so the money would stay locally in st.

Joe.

And people would actually get some reward the event being in town or the people that come here for treatment.) over the last seven years strike out for cancer has raised $77,994 for the cancer center.

The money helps patients with everything from transprotation to medication costs.