Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Strike Out Cancer Donation

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Strike Out Cancer DonationThe Mosaic Cancer Center gets a sizable donation that will benefit its patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Strike Out Cancer Donation

ánats of clappingáá a local organization is donating thousands of dollars to the mosaic life care cancer center.

The strike out cancer team raised $14,061 last october during their bowling event.

The organizer -- kitty karr began the fundraiser seven years ago.

She's lost a friend to cancer while her mom is also a breast cancer survivor.

She says she wants to help those locally with the fight for their life... (sot i know that cancer touches a lot of people, so i wanted to do something,so the money would stay locally in st.

Joe.

And people would actually get some reward the event being in town or the people that come here for treatment.) over the last seven years strike out for cancer has raised $77,994 for the cancer center.

The money helps patients with everything from transprotation to medication costs.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

pens4pins

P4P Bowling RT @HuskieBowling: Girls are about to begin the DVC Conference match @LisleLanes Go #BowlDawgs! Please make a donation to strike out cancer… 3 days ago

HuskieBowling

NNHS Bowling 🎳 Girls are about to begin the DVC Conference match @LisleLanes Go #BowlDawgs! Please make a donation to strike out c… https://t.co/EfzBeVs0NW 4 days ago

hawktvnchs

Hawk TV RT @RedhawksGBowl: Thursday is the BIG day! Please make a donation to strike out cancer for St. Jude's: https://t.co/LXcO0CXx4s. Don’t for… 4 days ago

RedhawksGBowl

RedhawksGBowl Thursday is the BIG day! Please make a donation to strike out cancer for St. Jude's: https://t.co/LXcO0CXx4s. Don’… https://t.co/inORwLsPZP 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thieves steal donation jar for officer battling cancer [Video]Thieves steal donation jar for officer battling cancer

Police are searching for two people they say stole a donation jar, which is raising money for a Bowling Green Police officer fighting cancer.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.