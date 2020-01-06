Global  

Monday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: FAST, TCON

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Fastenal (FAST), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Darren R.

Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of FAST, at a cost of $35.57 each, for a total investment of $640,231.

Bargain hunters can pick up FAST even cheaper than Jackson did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.63 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.6% below Jackson's purchase price.

Fastenal is trading off about 1.6% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Jackson in the past year.

And also on Thursday, Chief Business Officer Mark C.

Wiggins bought $20,102 worth of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON), buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $4.02 each.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 3.3% on the day Monday.




