Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WHO expects coronavirus cases to rise to rise in China

Cases of the new coronavirus are likely to continue to rise in China and it is too soon to evaluate...
Reuters - Published

China expands coronavirus outbreak lockdown, fast-tracks hospital

Number of confirmed cases around the world climb sharply to more than 850, with at least 26 deaths...
Al Jazeera - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period [Video]Wuhan coronavirus contagious even during incubation period

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese authorities believe the coronavirus is contagious even when symptoms are not visible. Citing China's National Health Commission, the South China Morning Post reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

WORLD — The rapid spread of the Coronavirus in cities in China has everyone wearing surgical masks out on the streets. But does wearing surgical masks actually protect us from catching deadly..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.