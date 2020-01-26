Global  

Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

On Sunday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

According to Reuters, fog appears to be the cause of the crash.

The weather will come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the crash.

Bryant, his daughter, and never others perished when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Investigators from the FAA and the NTSB began arriving in the area on Sunday to launch separate crash investigations.

They will examine why the helicopter took off while overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft.
Recent related news from verified sources

Basketball: Kobe Bryant's helicopter vanished into fog before fatal crash

Eyewitnesses say they saw Kobe Bryant's helicopter disappear into heavy fog shortly before it crashed...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Kobe Bryant crash investigation centres on role played by fog

Audio indicated that an air traffic controller told the pilot just before the crash that he was...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comAl Jazeera



