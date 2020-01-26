Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

On Sunday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

According to Reuters, fog appears to be the cause of the crash.

The weather will come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the crash.

Bryant, his daughter, and never others perished when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Investigators from the FAA and the NTSB began arriving in the area on Sunday to launch separate crash investigations.

They will examine why the helicopter took off while overcast skies and fog grounded other aircraft.