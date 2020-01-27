Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Teens In Custody In Connection To 47-Year-Old's Murder In Dallas

2 Teens In Custody In Connection To 47-Year-Old's Murder In Dallas

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
2 Teens In Custody In Connection To 47-Year-Old's Murder In Dallas

2 Teens In Custody In Connection To 47-Year-Old's Murder In Dallas

Two teenagers are now in custody as police believe they are responsible for a 47-year-old man's death in Dallas earlier this month.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrimesDfw

CrimesInDFW 2 TEENS IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION TO 47-YEAR-OLD’S MURDER https://t.co/HQSKOZd0fV DALLAS – Two teenagers are now i… https://t.co/dHb8qK86zE 2 days ago

DaRealWorldWine

WW13 RT @CBSDFW: #NEW: 2 teens in custody in connection to 47-year-old's murder in Dallas: https://t.co/82iopkB9hr https://t.co/bFwkuqOG6I 3 days ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW #NEW: 2 teens in custody in connection to 47-year-old's murder in Dallas: https://t.co/82iopkB9hr https://t.co/bFwkuqOG6I 3 days ago

FeedDallas

Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: 2 Teens In Custody In Connection To 47-Year-Old’s Murder In Dallas https://t.co/N2vRdhmV7S #dallas 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials: 19-Year-Old Man Charged In Murder Of 91-Year-Old Grandfather Took LSD Hours Before Victim’s Body Found [Video]Officials: 19-Year-Old Man Charged In Murder Of 91-Year-Old Grandfather Took LSD Hours Before Victim’s Body Found

Authorities allege that a 19-year-old Luzerne County man charged in the death of his 91-year-old grandfather last week ingested LSD and exhibited “violent and erratic behavior” that prompted his..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:43Published

Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Wanted For Fatally Shooting Elderly Man Behind Wheel Of Vehicle In Chester [Video]Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Wanted For Fatally Shooting Elderly Man Behind Wheel Of Vehicle In Chester

Chester police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in the deadly shooting of an elderly man in Delaware County. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.