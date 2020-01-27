The top 20 goals Americans want to achieve in 2020 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published The top 20 goals Americans want to achieve in 2020 Moving into a new home, getting more organized and getting their finances in order are just some of the goals Americans have for 2020, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 Americans found getting finances in order topped the list of overall goals for the upcoming year. While 35% will try to get out of debt and a further 34% have hopes of getting more organized, a third of those surveyed will try to buy a home in the year 2020. The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Homes.com examined the new year goals of 2,000 Americans and uncovered 55% have a house-related goal for the new year. In 2020, a whopping 58% of those studied have set a goal to upgrade their appliances while a further 53% hope to install smart home technology in their humble abodes. But that's not all Americans plan on doing in their homes in the new year. Other house-related goals people have in the upcoming new year include redecorating their space (51%), remodeling at least one room in their home (47%) and entertaining outdoors (41%). In addition, 41% hope to fix a leaky roof in 2020 while a further 37% hope to buy a new home with more space in the new year. However, it's not just house-related goals that Americans have for 2020. Twenty-one percent plan on learning a new skill in the upcoming new year while another 28% have hopes to exercise more in the new year. And it looks like Americans are finally ready to commit to their goals in 2020. A staggering 84% of those surveyed think 2020 is their year to finally accomplish the goals they've set for themselves. Unfortunately, there are still obstacles that people will face as they attempt to reach their goals. The biggest hurdle for Americans? Money. Fifty-eight percent reveal money to be a massive challenge when trying to reach a goal. Other obstacles Americans face in their attempts to accomplish their goals include: willpower (48%), motivation (45%) and proper research (35%). "Finding the motivation and resources to tackle your 2020 home-related goals can be challenging," says Patty McNease, vice president of brand marketing for Homes.com. "Start with the right tools, like Homes.com's How To section that answers everything about buying, selling, refinancing and more, and Homes.com's blog, a one-stop resource packed with home-related tips." Having high hopes for the new year can be helpful and serve as motivation, but what happens when people don't meet their goals? Seventy-eight percent reveal they tend to feel guilty whenever they don't meet a goal they've set for themselves. It's also why people tend to worry about setting themselves up for failure when creating their new year's goals. In fact, a mighty 87% worry about setting themselves up for failure when they create their new year's goals — with a third always worrying about this conundrum. When it comes to worries, Americans have been burned in 2019 — suffering from at least one 'home nightmare' last year. Busted pipes (33%) was the leading home nightmare people experience. But, not all the 'home nightmares' actually dealt with the structure itself. A third (33%) had the misfortune of having a terrible landlord while a further 31% found themselves embroiled in arguments with their neighbor. Despite the worries and nightmarish experiences 2019 brought, 76% percent are optimistic that 2020 will be their best year so far. "Home buying at the start of this decade continues to look like a wise investment," says McNease. "With home prices expected to grow at a modest pace and interest rates predicted to stay near the record lows of 2019, now is the perfect time to start your search for a new home!" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The top 20 goals Americans want to achieve in 2020 Moving into a new home, getting more organized and getting their finances in order are just some of the goals Americans have for 2020, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 Americans found getting finances in order topped the list of overall goals for the upcoming year. While 35% will try to get out of debt and a further 34% have hopes of getting more organized, a third of those surveyed will try to buy a home in the year 2020. The study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Homes.com examined the new year goals of 2,000 Americans and uncovered 55% have a house-related goal for the new year. In 2020, a whopping 58% of those studied have set a goal to upgrade their appliances while a further 53% hope to install smart home technology in their humble abodes. But that's not all Americans plan on doing in their homes in the new year. Other house-related goals people have in the upcoming new year include redecorating their space (51%), remodeling at least one room in their home (47%) and entertaining outdoors (41%). In addition, 41% hope to fix a leaky roof in 2020 while a further 37% hope to buy a new home with more space in the new year. However, it's not just house-related goals that Americans have for 2020. Twenty-one percent plan on learning a new skill in the upcoming new year while another 28% have hopes to exercise more in the new year. And it looks like Americans are finally ready to commit to their goals in 2020. A staggering 84% of those surveyed think 2020 is their year to finally accomplish the goals they've set for themselves. Unfortunately, there are still obstacles that people will face as they attempt to reach their goals. The biggest hurdle for Americans? Money. Fifty-eight percent reveal money to be a massive challenge when trying to reach a goal. Other obstacles Americans face in their attempts to accomplish their goals include: willpower (48%), motivation (45%) and proper research (35%). "Finding the motivation and resources to tackle your 2020 home-related goals can be challenging," says Patty McNease, vice president of brand marketing for Homes.com. "Start with the right tools, like Homes.com's How To section that answers everything about buying, selling, refinancing and more, and Homes.com's blog, a one-stop resource packed with home-related tips." Having high hopes for the new year can be helpful and serve as motivation, but what happens when people don't meet their goals? Seventy-eight percent reveal they tend to feel guilty whenever they don't meet a goal they've set for themselves. It's also why people tend to worry about setting themselves up for failure when creating their new year's goals. In fact, a mighty 87% worry about setting themselves up for failure when they create their new year's goals — with a third always worrying about this conundrum. When it comes to worries, Americans have been burned in 2019 — suffering from at least one 'home nightmare' last year. Busted pipes (33%) was the leading home nightmare people experience. But, not all the 'home nightmares' actually dealt with the structure itself. A third (33%) had the misfortune of having a terrible landlord while a further 31% found themselves embroiled in arguments with their neighbor. Despite the worries and nightmarish experiences 2019 brought, 76% percent are optimistic that 2020 will be their best year so far. "Home buying at the start of this decade continues to look like a wise investment," says McNease. "With home prices expected to grow at a modest pace and interest rates predicted to stay near the record lows of 2019, now is the perfect time to start your search for a new home!"





You Might Like

Tweets about this So Says Adam I want a @potus from America with Americans in the front of their mind. Who help all Americans to achieve life lib… https://t.co/sx5PiHUjw0 1 hour ago Jimmy RevJim Olsen The top 20 goals Americans want to achieve in 2020 [Video] https://t.co/uj0yqTo7ox 2 days ago Bret Mega Here Are the Top Goals We Want to Achieve This Year! I was like 10 for 10 on these. I am so original. https://t.co/bOf5pPiwvg 3 days ago Toby + Chilli Mornings When each new year begins, plenty of people set some major goals for what they want to achieve in the year ahead, a… https://t.co/Sr52mTWeao 3 days ago The TeCake The top 20 goals Americans say they want to achieve in 2020 https://t.co/EqwhJsHH32 https://t.co/irdolW0sZ2 3 days ago pauline fulham🇨🇦❄️🇨🇮 🏳️‍🌈 RT @mlkspr: My main goals in life were what all Americans want: *Get a degree *Get and keep a good job *Keep my children safe, drug free an… 4 days ago Mimi-#StopTheAbuse My main goals in life were what all Americans want: *Get a degree *Get and keep a good job *Keep my children safe,… https://t.co/ZwN5mfb5R0 4 days ago Edge👠Text Trump to 88022 Give UR Support to Trump @TrumpWarRoom Birth rates are down in #America that's why DemoRats want to import #IllegalAliens into our nation. W… https://t.co/3Lo6eQE92e 6 days ago