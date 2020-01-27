Global  

Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Unidentified gunmen shot dead two protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya after security forces began a crackdown on months-long demonstrations against the country’s largely Iran-backed ruling elite.

Francis Maguire reports.
