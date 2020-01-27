Two Iraq protesters killed as anti-government unrest persists

Mohammed Tawfeeq Six protesters were killed and at least 100 others were wounded after dozens of followers of Shiite cleric #Muqtada… https://t.co/WEwCnnrGTz 1 hour ago

Elisabeth 🐎 No War On Iran RT @minhtngo: #Iraq: Students in Najaf release hundreds of lantern balloons into the night sky to commemorate the victims of the anti-gover… 12 hours ago

Massah D RT @BaghdadPostPlus: Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across… 22 hours ago

The Baghdad Post Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares acr… https://t.co/5EpQQUST4k 22 hours ago

Shahzad Ahmad RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Anti-government demonstrators face off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in protest squares across… 1 day ago

Elke Götze RT @ArabWeekly: Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq… 1 day ago

The Arab Weekly Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares acr… https://t.co/kMA5q3gXR9 1 day ago