BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:32s - Published BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted the protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, while ex-central minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this