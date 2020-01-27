Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:32s - Published < > Embed
BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA

BJP's 'tukde' charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha's 'drama' jibe on CAA

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad targeted the protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, while ex-central minister Yashwant Sinha slammed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.