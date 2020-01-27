Global  

Thousands Swarm Icy Lake in South Korea to Catch Fish With Bare Hands

Thousands Swarm Icy Lake in South Korea to Catch Fish With Bare Hands

Thousands Swarm Icy Lake in South Korea to Catch Fish With Bare Hands

An ice fishing festival in South Korea drew plenty of visitors and controversy.

Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.
