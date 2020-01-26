Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Filmed on (January 26) after the clashes near the lobby, the footage shows an empty corridor and an empty room in Sing Fai House that would able to facilitate patients.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggested the block of flats could be used to fight the epidemic, but there is no definite plan to use the building as of yet.

Hong Kong has been subject to eight cases of the virus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Opens Quarantine Center For People With Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Opens Quarantine Center For People With Coronavirus

Frances Wang reports five cases have been confirmed in the US

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building [Video]Hong Kong protesters torch planned coronavirus quarantine building

Protesters set alight the lobby of a newly built residential building in Hong Kong on Sunday (January 26) that authorities planned to use as a quarantine facility for the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.