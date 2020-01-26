This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Filmed on (January 26) after the clashes near the lobby, the footage shows an empty corridor and an empty room in Sing Fai House that would able to facilitate patients.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggested the block of flats could be used to fight the epidemic, but there is no definite plan to use the building as of yet.

Hong Kong has been subject to eight cases of the virus.