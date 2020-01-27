Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This is the eerie housing block the Hong Kong government might use to quarantine coronavirus patients

This empty housing block in the Fanling area of Hong Kong has been a proposed quarantine centre to house patients that have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Filmed on (January 26) after the clashes near the lobby, the footage shows an empty corridor and an empty room in Sing Fai House that would able to facilitate patients.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam suggested the block of flats could be used to fight the epidemic, but there is no definite plan to use the building as of yet.

Hong Kong has been subject to eight cases of the virus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81 [Video]China coronavirus death toll climbs to 81

China's new coronavirus claims more lives in China, as global efforts continue to contain the outbreak. Schools in China and Hong Kong have been delayed to try to contain the virus, while China's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.