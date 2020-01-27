Global  

Bryant Texted Shaq's Son Hours Before Crash

Kobe Bryant sent a message to Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef hours before he died.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

"Literally this morning you reached out to me.

I love you forever unc." Bryant messaged Shareef "You good fam?" at 8:19 a.m.

On Sunday.

Foggy conditions are being blamed for the crash.
