CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona
CDC Confirms Case of
Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five.
The patient has been described as
"a member of the Arizona State
University community who does
not live in university housing." The first two cases were confirmed
in Chicago and Seattle, with two
more confirmed in California.
All five U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, China,
the epicenter of the outbreak.
The CDC is currently investigating 100 people
for the new strain of coronavirus, 25 of which
have already tested negative.