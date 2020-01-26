Global  

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five.

The patient has been described as "a member of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university housing." The first two cases were confirmed in Chicago and Seattle, with two more confirmed in California.

All five U.S. patients had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The CDC is currently investigating 100 people for the new strain of coronavirus, 25 of which have already tested negative.
