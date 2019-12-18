Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:34s - Published < > Embed
Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise!

Kicking Off Vacation Week with a Free Cruise!

One of the best things about planning a vacation is having the ability to look forward to warm weather, adventure and relaxation.

All week long we are going to give you plenty of ideas for your next trip!

Plus, we have details on how you can win a FREE LUXURY CRUISE!!

Joining us with all the details is Lynn Clark, owner of Travel Leaders.

To enter to win that FREE cruise from Travel Leaders and Celebrity Cruises, visit TMJ4.com/Travel.

Visit TLJourneys.com for more on everything Travel Leaders has to offer.

And see below for the special deals that Lynn discussed: $1,799 per person, Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom Veranda 7-Night Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise Jul 5 – Jul 12, 2020 Celebrity Eclipse Roundtrip Vancouver, Canada EXLCUSIVE TO TRAVEL LEADERS: Private cocktail party, Exclusive Shore Excursion in Ketchikan $2,999 per person, Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom Veranda 10-Night Italy & Best of Greek Islands Aug 7 – Aug 17, 2020 Celebrity Edge Roundtrip Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy EXCLUSIVE TO TRAVEL LEADERS: Private cocktail party Exclusive Shore Excursion in Sorrento
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Keep Your New Year's Resolutions and Get Sent On a Cruise [Video]Keep Your New Year's Resolutions and Get Sent On a Cruise

If you stick to your resolutions to get healthy in 2020, you may be rewarded with a free cruise! Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published

Jeep Winter Experience 2019 [Video]Jeep Winter Experience 2019

The Jeep brand is taking advantage of the winter season to kick off its seasonal event in Champoluc (Aosta), in the heart of the beautiful Val d'Ayas. For the second year in a row, CampZero, the Active..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.