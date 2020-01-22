Global  

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network.

Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as “momentous” in a last-ditch plea to ministers who are expected to make the call on Tuesday.

The US administration has previously warned allies not to allow Huawei to form part of their 5G networks, claiming it would be a security risk, something the company vehemently denies.
5G Network: Huawei Will ‘Do Exactly What Intel Services Want’, Top US Cybersecurity Official Claims


RIA Nov. - Published

US, UK leaders talk telecoms security ahead of 5G decision

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Turmp have discussed...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



PM: Huawei decision will deliver 5G benefits [Video]PM: Huawei decision will deliver 5G benefits

The PM is under pressure from the US and within his own party not to grant the Chinese firm a role in the UK's 5G network.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios

Theo Usherwood explains the fears of Huawei building UK's 5G network

Credit: LBC

