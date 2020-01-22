Huawei and the UK's 5G network explained

US warns British sovereignty at risk if Huawei helps build 5G network.

Mike Pompeo described the decision facing the National Security Council as “momentous” in a last-ditch plea to ministers who are expected to make the call on Tuesday.

The US administration has previously warned allies not to allow Huawei to form part of their 5G networks, claiming it would be a security risk, something the company vehemently denies.