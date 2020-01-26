Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman Talk 'Shirley'

Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman Talk 'Shirley'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman Talk 'Shirley'

Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman Talk 'Shirley'

While premiering "Shirley" at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the cast -- including Elisabeth Moss, Logan Lerman and Michael Stuhlbarg -- share what they hope audiences will take away from the fictionalized biopic about the life of acclaimed horror writer Shirley Jackson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elisabeth Moss & Logan Lerman Premiere 'Shirley' at Sundance 2020

Elisabeth Moss strikes a pose as she arrives at the premiere of her new movie Shirley on Saturday...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Video: Elisabeth Moss & Logan Lerman talk #Shirley https://t.co/M2WNmJPbXt https://t.co/dQGP1yByzt 3 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Video: Elisabeth Moss & Logan Lerman talk #Shirley https://t.co/M2WNmJPbXt https://t.co/dQGP1yByzt 4 days ago

cinelyjune

Cinely June🍉 RT @JustJared: Elisabeth Moss joins co-star Logan Lerman at the #Sundance premiere of their new movie "Shirley:" https://t.co/FFEULX8zil 5 days ago

SophieFitzger

Sophie fitzgerald RT @ETCanada: Watch: #ElisabethMoss, @LoganLerman and #MichaelStuhlbarg premiere #Shirley at #Sundance2020 https://t.co/atuUMMCXf0 5 days ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch: #ElisabethMoss, @LoganLerman and #MichaelStuhlbarg premiere #Shirley at #Sundance2020 https://t.co/atuUMMCXf0 6 days ago

sjreaders

Susan Johnson RT @yogoldsmith: During the Q&A for Shirley @ #Sundance -writer Sarah Gubbins talks about adapting the novel. Next to her is Logan Lerman,… 6 days ago

cody_landman

Cody Landman Of the genre films I’ve seen reviewed from Sundance so far, this one and Scare Me are the ones I’m most looking for… https://t.co/Zhi33HXuAu 6 days ago

liroudemigod

hare eiche RT @LermanUpdate: 📸 Logan Lerman, Elisabeth Moss, Josephine Decker, Sarah Gubbins and Michael Stuhlbarg of “SHIRLEY” photographed in the LA… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.