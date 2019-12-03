Paraglider has lucky escape after crash-landing while showering flowers at Indian event

A paraglider named Vikas Jaisal had a lucky escape after he crashlanded into a parking lot while showering a crowd with flowers at an event in north India.

While celebrating Republic day on January 26, at District Headquarters in Bilaspur district, Himchal Pradesh, Jaisal was tasked with showering flowers onto the guests of the event when he lost his balance due to running into a patch of low pressure.

He can be seen falling from the sky and eventually dropping among some cars in a nearby parking lot while trying to control his descent.

Though he was immediately rushed to hospital, he had luckily not received any injuries in the crash.