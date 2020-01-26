Global  

BBC Apologizes For Showing LeBron James During Kobe Bryant Report

BBC Apologizes For Showing LeBron James During Kobe Bryant ReportThe BBC has apologized for an error in a Kobe Bryant report.
BBC comes under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

In a news clip aired after Bryant's death, Britain's state broadcaster draws ire for mistake it...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


Kobe Bryant death: BBC apologises for TV news footage mistake

Footage of LeBron James was wrongly included in the BBC's News At Ten report on Kobe Bryant's death.
BBC News - Published


‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The BBC faced scrutiny for showing footage of LeBron James while reporting on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published

BBC Reports On Kobe Bryant's Death Using Clip Of LeBron James [Video]BBC Reports On Kobe Bryant's Death Using Clip Of LeBron James

BBC

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:15Published

