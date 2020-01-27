Global  

India renews push to sell Air India

India renews push to sell Air India

India renews push to sell Air India

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India.

David Pollard reports.
India renews push to sell Air India, puts entire stake on the block

India said on Monday it plans to sell its entire interest in Air India Ltd, making a renewed push to...
Reuters - Published


