SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz! 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:31s - Published SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz! Sky Sports News' Jenna Brooks asks some famous faces the quick-fire questions ahead of the Super League launch this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wigan Warriors News Video: SSN's quick-fire Super League quiz! https://t.co/O3Pm38FTK4 6 hours ago josh biggs RT @JennaBrooks: 3 sleeps to go until the 25th year of @SuperLeague Kicks off. I put some tough questions to some famous faces @SkySportsRL… 8 hours ago Jenna Brooks 3 sleeps to go until the 25th year of @SuperLeague Kicks off. I put some tough questions to some famous faces… https://t.co/AHeXGvOpMA 19 hours ago Brett RT @EagleFanProbs: We were a dumpster fire in 2015 then dominated the league on our way to the Super Bowl in 2017. 49ers were a dumpster fi… 6 days ago