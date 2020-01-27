John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R.

Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries A manuscript of John R.

Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks, providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.

According to the book’s account, Trump told Bolton, former national security advisor, to continue freezing $391 million in aid to the Ukraine.

It would be until they complied with his investigations into Democrats, including Joe Biden and his son.

This directly conflicts with the claims of Trump’s impeachment defense, who said the aid holdup was separate from the requested Ukraine investigations.

Trump has since denied the validity of Bolton’s book, saying the claims were “only to sell a book.” Donald Trump, via Twitter Although the White House has ordered key officials like Bolton not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, Bolton has said in a statement that he would testify in the Senate if subpoenaed.