Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R.

Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries A manuscript of John R.

Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks, providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.

According to the book’s account, Trump told Bolton, former national security advisor, to continue freezing $391 million in aid to the Ukraine.

It would be until they complied with his investigations into Democrats, including Joe Biden and his son.

This directly conflicts with the claims of Trump’s impeachment defense, who said the aid holdup was separate from the requested Ukraine investigations.

Trump has since denied the validity of Bolton’s book, saying the claims were “only to sell a book.” Donald Trump, via Twitter Although the White House has ordered key officials like Bolton not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, Bolton has said in a statement that he would testify in the Senate if subpoenaed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Bolton says President Trump tied Ukraine aid to Biden investigation

According to “The New York Times,” former national security adviser John Bolton says President...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.IndependentTIMEMediaite


Bombshell book: What we know about John Bolton's allegations about Trump and Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly claims in his book that Trump directly tied...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump [Video]Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.