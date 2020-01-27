Global  

Jesus Didn't Believe in Hell | 5 Things You Didn't Know About Heaven and Hell

Jesus Didn't Believe in Hell | 5 Things You Didn't Know About Heaven and Hell

Jesus Didn't Believe in Hell | 5 Things You Didn't Know About Heaven and Hell

Bart Ehrman unveils the history of the afterlife, and what most people don't realize about where our beliefs about eternal torment and reward originated.
