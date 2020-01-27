Global  

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount; Marketing material for the release of the Motorola Razr suggest users might see bumps in their screen; An Apple patent filing points toward a curved iMac; We'll be live on South Beach Miami discussing our coverage of Super Bowl LIV and why Fox Sports' 1080p HDR broadcast represents a leap forward for live sports coverage; OneDine and the alignment of customer and management dining experiences; Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet - from blackhead vacuums to LiDAR touch screens; Threadbare and making the most of your closet; The iPad's 10th anniversary; Tracking the Coronavirus; Hearing a 3,000-year-old mummy speak; The Clearview AI facial recognition software changes law enforcement and infringes on your privacy with New York Times reporter Kashmir Hill.
