23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020
Remembering a legend.
23ABC takes a look at the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.
And we'll take a look at the reaction from around the world as friends and fans share their thoughts on the Hall of Famer.
Kobe Bryant dead at 41
Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash. He is being remembered around the world and right here in Las Vegas.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 10:43Published
