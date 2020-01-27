Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Plane Crashes In Eastern Afghanistan

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Plane Crashes In Eastern AfghanistanTaliban says a plane crash in eastern Afghanistan was say was a US aircraft.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: Officials

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

onalihi

doug onali chanchima RT @AJENews: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the crash killed 'lots' of US service members. https://t.co/xqNQKSwjnO 45 seconds ago

AngelaDTaylor

Angela Taylor RT @WNCN: JUST IN: A U.S. Air Force plane has crashed in eastern Afghanistan with "less than five onboard," officials said https://t.co/SVO… 2 minutes ago

MilDefInsider

Mil/Def Insider A US Air Force battlefield communications plane crashed in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan https://t.co/QIX0kyyiWj 2 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 A passenger plane from Afghanistan's Ariana Airlines has crashed in a Taliban-held area of the eastern Ghazni provi… https://t.co/9xWRUU2fNe 3 minutes ago

judy_classy

Classy Judy RT @lizmoblubuckeye: Interesting - It “crashed” according to some. To others it was brought down. Taliban says US plane 'crashed' in east… 4 minutes ago

Rahafox5

Raha RT @fox5sandiego: #BREAKING: A U.S. Air Force plane has crashed in eastern Afghanistan with "less than five onboard," officials said https:… 4 minutes ago

OAK77uk

OAK77uk RT @manilabulletin: Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: officials https://t.co/ExRzOiPzpI 4 minutes ago

OAK77uk

OAK77uk Plane crashes in eastern #Afghanistan: officials https://t.co/zuaLvXsUzM via @manilabulletin 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News [Video]Delhi Assembly elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal engage in a war of words | OneIndia News

Amit Shah and Kejriwal spar over Shaheen Bagh & development promise, Peace deal inked with Bodo militants, West Bengal passes resolution against CAA, Congress delegation meets NHRC over 'brutalities'..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published

3 Stories to Watch: Boeing-Made Possible Plane Crash, Kobe Bryant and the Coronavirus [Video]3 Stories to Watch: Boeing-Made Possible Plane Crash, Kobe Bryant and the Coronavirus

The three stories to watch this morning include a possible Boeing-made plane crash, Kobe Bryant's untimely death and the coronavirus.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.