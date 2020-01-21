Global  

Latest On Impeachment Of President Trump

Democrats are ratcheting up the pressure for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify at the president's trial.
Impeachment: Bolton Revelation Fuels Call For Witnesses As Trump’s Defense Gets Underway

New revelations about the president's attempts to pressure Ukraine could throw a wrench in...
Also reported by •Delawareonline


Senate impeachment trial of Trump begins

The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial was full of surprises. Democrats are charging...
Also reported by •RTTNewsNewsyWorldNews



Phil_Jones01

Phil Jones 🌍❤️ Trump news live: Latest updates as president fumes over leaked John Bolton Ukraine claims | The Independent https://t.co/KJDNrWwjUe 5 minutes ago

ceberlin

CulturalEntrepreneur #Impeachment Meanwhile in the WH "Even as the president’s impeachment trial moves forward, the White House is actin… https://t.co/hThrPIEhnm 8 minutes ago

Lynnielee5

Lynnette Rogers RT @JudgeJeanine: Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) on the latest developments in President Trump’s impeachment trial h… 10 minutes ago

duchessLP

Duchess Leigh RT @MarkSimoneNY: Latest impeachment charge now against President Trump is that he tried to replace Obama’s ambassadors with his own. No P… 18 minutes ago

marco_kerkhofs

🌑🌎🌘🌍🌗🌏🌖🌎🌕🌍🌔🌎🌓🌍🌒🌏🌑 RT @ABCWorldNews: TRUMP'S DEFENSE: @WrightUps has the latest on the Senate impeachment trial, with President Trump's legal team set to cont… 55 minutes ago

bizworld

bizworld RT @GlobalNewsTH: Trump news live: Latest updates as president fumes over leaked #JohnBolton #Ukraine claims | @Independent https://t.co/b… 57 minutes ago

ninja_CE

Anne Zanoni "Even as the president’s impeachment trial moves forward, the White House is acting aggressively on a range of poli… https://t.co/g7hDQ5DZie 1 hour ago

MurphinDC

Brian Murphy No rest for Trump ally Meadows in new role defending president during impeachment (via @murphindc and… https://t.co/DflZDSXUS2 1 hour ago


'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment [Video]Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:06Published

