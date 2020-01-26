Global  

'A part of LA died': Fans mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Emotional fans gathered at the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash.View on euronews
'Brokenhearted' fans react to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death

"Brokenhearted" and "devastated" Kobe Bryant fans and sport icons fought back tears and shock as news...
Mid-Day - Published

'He could score from anywhere': Fans remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant

On Saturday night – just hours before Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash – fellow...
Independent - Published


RAY BAEZ 'A part of LA died': Fans mourn NBA legend Kobe Bryant https://t.co/eqJtRmiRGj https://t.co/TCGWtGJNxm 3 minutes ago

Paul Shade @6_cape @TomBrady @tomecurran Let people mourn. No one forgets this was part of his past, least of all his fans and… https://t.co/PEDy12rKrp 17 hours ago


23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020 [Video]23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. | Top Stories for January 27, 2020

Remembering a legend. 23ABC takes a look at the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California. And we&apos;ll take a look at the reaction from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published

Fans gather outside Los Angeles' STAPLES Center to remember Kobe Bryant [Video]Fans gather outside Los Angeles' STAPLES Center to remember Kobe Bryant

The area outside the arena where the Lakers play was full of fans hours after it was reported that basketball legend Kobe Bryant had died.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:39Published

