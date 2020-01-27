Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following the performance.

Lovato was so emotional at the start of the performance that she had to stop and start the song over.

The audience gave Lovato a standing ovation following the performance.

The performance was Lovato's first live performance since her nearly fatal overdose.

The pop star thanked everyone on Instagram for their support last night.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram Lovato will also be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV on Feb.

2 in Miami.