NTSB At Site, Investigating Crash That Killed Kobe & 8 Others

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s
NYLocalIthaca

NYLocalIthaca RT @WENYTV: The NTSB is investigating the site where a helicopter crashed this morning in California, killing retired NBA star Kobe Bryant,… 18 hours ago

WENYTV

WENY News The NTSB is investigating the site where a helicopter crashed this morning in California, killing retired NBA star… https://t.co/3Q4QhxfBBu 18 hours ago


Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar [Video]Heavy fog likely on Bryant crash investigators' radar

Weather conditions appear likely to come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others near Los Angeles on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash [Video]Fog Blamed For Bryant Crash

On Sunday, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. According to Reuters, fog appears to be the cause of the crash. The weather will come under the scrutiny of investigators probing the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

