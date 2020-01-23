Annual Orchid Show in Gautier

Are 55 days until the - first offical day of spring, bu- you can get that 'spring- feeling' this weekend in- gautier.- - - - the gautier convention center i- filled with beautiful - sights and smells for the annua- orchid show.- this free event has been a- tradition on the gulf coast for- the last 40 years.- you can purchase orchids or - supplies at this- event.- the theme for this years show i- "remebering the past and- looking to the future."

- - "it's our 40th orchid show, wee- have never- missed one year even after- katrina we had one and that yea- every vendor sold out - there wasn't one left."

- - - - the orchid show will be going o- all weekend.- vendors will open up at 10am on- saturday and close at 6 pm.

- on sunday the show will take- - - - place from 10am to 4pm and ther- will be a class about orchids a- 2pm.-