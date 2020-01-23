Global  

Annual Orchid Show in Gautier

There are 55 days until the first official day of spring, but you can get that ‘spring feeling’ this weekend in Gautier.
Are 55 days until the - first offical day of spring, bu- you can get that 'spring- feeling' this weekend in- gautier.- - - - the gautier convention center i- filled with beautiful - sights and smells for the annua- orchid show.- this free event has been a- tradition on the gulf coast for- the last 40 years.- you can purchase orchids or - supplies at this- event.- the theme for this years show i- "remebering the past and- looking to the future."

- - "it's our 40th orchid show, wee- have never- missed one year even after- katrina we had one and that yea- every vendor sold out - there wasn't one left."

- - - - the orchid show will be going o- all weekend.- vendors will open up at 10am on- saturday and close at 6 pm.

- on sunday the show will take- - - - place from 10am to 4pm and ther- will be a class about orchids a- 2pm.-




