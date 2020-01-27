Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:21s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

These are a few of our favorite things from the 2020 Grammys red carpet!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable red carpet looks at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, from music industry icons like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lizzo.

Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys

These are a few of our favorite things from the 2020 Grammys red carpet!

For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable red carpet looks at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, from music industry icons like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lizzo.

Join MsMojo as we count down our picks for the Top 10 Best Looks at the 2020 Grammys!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShaylerRichmond

Journalist Lizzo didn’t just win 3 Grammys last night. She was for sure best dressed. She gave looks! #GRAMMYS… https://t.co/ne2woFpGXS 25 seconds ago

imarionair

Imari Mora RT @Y100MIAMI: There were so many good, bad and crazy #GRAMMYs looks! See your favs in their best fits.👗👖👚 https://t.co/E3xfwrYKXc 41 seconds ago

thatssocool

A I wanna do my thread about my best and worst dressed from the grammys but apparently stylists are really tired and… https://t.co/1gTDQiQVqK 1 minute ago

Hazleyez3

HAZLEYEZ💎CARDIBRIM((Fan Account) RT @CardiBTeam: .@billboard calls Cardi B’s 2020 #GRAMMYs outfit one of BEST looks of the event! “The look was equal parts sexy and glamo… 5 minutes ago

HAIRDOTCOM

Hair.com Saw a lot of sleek, two-toned Goddess’s grace the red carpet last night at the #Grammys2020 and we were all. about.… https://t.co/1WQr7v3XUX 6 minutes ago

moonlightsafron

Safron is RARE RT @AGchartsNET: .@billboard named @ArianaGrande as fifth the best-dressed artist at the 2020 #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/Q11z0UCW2i https://t.c… 11 minutes ago

SAYEDZAMAN5

SAYED ZAMAN RT @htshowbiz: #Grammys2020 red carpet pics: @priyankachopra's plunging neck is too hot to handle, @nickjonas is her perfect date. See best… 12 minutes ago

thatscecy

˗ˏˋ ceciliα ♡ 전정국. ˎˊ˗ RT @etalkCTV: @bts_bighit See more of the #GRAMMYs red carpet looks here ⬇️ https://t.co/mp2LxwjggW 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The best performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]The best performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards

These were our favorite performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:06Published

DJ Khaled shares newborn son's name [Video]DJ Khaled shares newborn son's name

DJ Khaled has named his newborn son Alam, which means "the world" in Arabic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.