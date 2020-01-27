Global  

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.
