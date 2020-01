Memorial For NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Continues To Grow Outside Lower Merion High School WILL ALSO BE LOOKING INTO THEPILOT'S DECISION TO FLY INQUESTIONABLE WEATHER.SINCE THE NEWS MOURN REMEMBERSALSO CONVERGING ON LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL WHERE KOBEPLAYED AND IS CONSIDERED AHOMETOWN HERO.AND WE HAVE OUR CBS-3 TEAMCOVERING EVERY ANGLE OF THISSTORY LET'S START WITH"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JOEHOLDEN WHO IS LIVE AT LOWERBRYANT GOT HIS START.THIS STORY HITTING THISCOMMUNITY PARTICULARLY HARD,THE MEMORIAL BEHIND ME, VERYNEATLY PLACED HERE ALONG THESIDEWALK.LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL OFCOURSE INVITING MEMBERS OF THEPUBLIC TO PLACE THEIR FLOWERS,THEIR BASKETBALLS, THEIRMESSAGES, AND THEIR MEMORIESHEREOF THIS LEGEND.KOBE BRYANT TOLD CBS NEWS IN AINTERVIEW JUST FEW MONTHS AGOHE WAS BLESSED TO BE ABLE TOCREATE THE STORIES THATINSPIRED GENERATIONS OFCHILDREN TO DREAM.HE'S HONESTLY THE REASONWHY I FELL IN LOVE WITHBASKETBALL.THE TRIBUTES CONTINUE TOPOUR IN.MEMORIAL OUTSIDE BRYANT GYM ATLOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOLREFLECTS THE TOLL OF THIS LOSTON A COMMUNITY THAT GAVEBASKETBALL A SUPERSTAR.PEOPLE LIKE LEROY, COACH ATMALVERN PREP, LOOK UP TO ANDADMIRED KOBE BRYANT, HEREMEMBERS ASKING HIS OLDERBROTHER WHO PLAYED FORCONNESTOGA HIGH SCHOOL, TOTAKE HIM BACK TO THELOCKERROOM TO GET A GLIMPSE OFLOWER MERION'S ACE.I JUST REMEMBER ON MYEIGHTH BIRTHDAY TO LET ME GOBACK TOWARD THE LOCKERROOMAREA AT CONNESTOGA HIGH SCHOOLJUST TO GET AN AUTOGRAPH.I JUST THOUGHT HE WAS AMAZINGBASKETBALL PLAYER AT THATTIME.AND HAD NO IDEA WHAT HE WOULDBECOME.BRYANT BLAZED THE TRAILHEADING INTO THE NBA IN 1996RIGHT OUT HIVE SCHOOL.NEWS OF HIS DEATH ALONG WITHHIS DAUGHTER GIANNA HAS ROCKEDTHE GLOBE.HIS ALMA MAT IS HER EXPECTEDTO MEMORIALIZE THE SUPERSTARAT SOME POINT, PEOPLE NOW LEFTTO WRAP THEIR HEADS AROUND THELOSS AFTER TOTAL NINE LIVES.YESTERDAY AND TODAY HASBEEN A REMINDER TO ALL OF USOF HOW FRAGILE LIFE IS.AND WE ARE BACK LIVE, YOUARE LOOKING AT SOME OF THEFOLKS WHO HAVE COME OUT HEREAGAIN PAYING THEIR RESPECTS,LAYING FLOWERS HERE, AT THISMAKESHIFT MEMORIAL TO LOWERMERION'S FINEST.AND AT THIS POINT THE SCHOOLDISTRICT TELLING US THEY WILLBE MAKING AVAILABLE MEMBERS OFTHE BASKETBALL TEAM TO ADDTHEIR REFLECTIONS TO THE STORYPLUS THEY'LL BE TALKING AT1:15 P.M.WE'LL BE CARING THEIR HOUSEAND THEIR MEMORIES LIVE ONCBSPHILLY.COM.FOR NOW THAT'S THE LATEST FROMLOWER MERION TOWNSHIP.