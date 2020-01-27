Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Grammys Recap

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
2020 Grammys Recap

2020 Grammys Recap

The 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with Billie Eilish sweeping the top four categories — song, record, album and new artist.

Other top awards went to Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker and more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy wins Song Of The Year at Grammys 2020

Making history at the 62nd Grammy Awards, American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' won...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •MashableJust Jared


Here Are the 10 Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2020 Grammys

The Grammy Awards get more anticipated with every passing year, from the unforgettable performances...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The best performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]The best performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards

These were our favorite performances from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 01:06Published

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.