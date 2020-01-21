Global  

CDC: Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In United States

The ongoing medical crisis in Wuhan province in China has prompted some New Yorkers to wear facial masks as authorities work to keep an outbreak out of the United States.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Schumer: CDC Should Be Given Emergency Funding Now To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sen. Charles Schumer said Sunday the federal government should get ahead of...
CBS 2 - Published


PatriciaLowrey1

Patricia Lowrey RT @USAloveGOD: American, United & Delta providing additional hand-sanitizing wipes for flights betw USA & China. Seriously? 5 cases #Coro… 2 minutes ago

ArtiesOther

Just Peachy in Georgia CDC: Cases Of #Coronavirus Confirmed In United States https://t.co/A7G7krV7GK via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Roshi993

Roshi⁷ 🖤🖤 RT @FoxFriendsFirst: Five cases of coronavirus are now confirmed in the United States as officials prepare to evacuate Americans from China… 13 minutes ago

_B_I_O_T_E_C_H_

B I O T E C H Gene Therapy U.S. CDC EXPECTS THAT TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS RELATED TO WUHAN CORONAVIRUS WILL CHANGE IN COMING DAYS… https://t.co/xsiPwwct7b 20 minutes ago

Mary_love_1

Μαριάννα 💕 RT @chrisulekNZ: Coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate. 80 deaths and 2794 infections were confirmed. Cases of the disease have be… 21 minutes ago

ABTVOnDemand

American Business TV Business Travel Advisory! WARNING! Cases of the novel strain of #coronavirus, currently causing an #outbreak of pne… https://t.co/SCnlD2EC3S 37 minutes ago

KIMKlt61

Kim Lee @realDonaldTrump At least 81 people have died in China from the new virus, officially dubbed "2019 novel coronaviru… https://t.co/5FJn1ERlti 41 minutes ago

elleboca

elle via @washingtonpost "In the United States, health officials confirmed five cases of the pneumonia-like illness, whi… https://t.co/5rcEhCZ7sj 1 hour ago


CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona [Video]CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona

CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. The patient has been described as "a member of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Specialized Unit At Johns Hopkins Prepared To Take Coronavirus Cases [Video]Specialized Unit At Johns Hopkins Prepared To Take Coronavirus Cases

At least 17 people have died from the rapidly spreading coronavirus. China is now quarantining 11 million people to keep the virus from spreading as five airports across the United States have started..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:30Published

