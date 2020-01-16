Dow Analyst Moves: XOM 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published Dow Analyst Moves: XOM The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, XOM claims the #440 spot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dow Analyst Moves: XOM The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, XOM claims the #440 spot. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is lower by about 6.7%.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Dow Analyst Moves: IBM The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, International Business Machines is the #22 analyst pick... Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published 5 days ago Dow Analyst Moves: PFE The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Pfizer (PFE) is the #19 analyst pick. Despite being.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02Published 2 weeks ago