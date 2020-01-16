Global  

Dow Analyst Moves: XOM

Dow Analyst Moves: XOM

Dow Analyst Moves: XOM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is the #27 analyst pick.

Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, XOM claims the #440 spot.
Dow Analyst Moves: XOM

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is lower by about 6.7%.




